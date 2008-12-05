This Is How You Make PSP Boobs Bounce

Thought only Tecmo's Team Ninja were the masters of in-game boob physics? Ha! Japanese game developers AC Gateway and Gadgetsoft seem to have invested a lot of energy into perfecting boob physics.

In new PSP title Masquerade Maid Guy: Bouncing Battle Royale, the devs used what they're calling the Super Tayunizm Engine — basically, a boob-bounce-making game engine. There are tech demos after the jump in both 2D and 3D. Enlightening.