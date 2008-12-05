This Is How You Make PSP Boobs Bounce

Thought only Tecmo's Team Ninja were the masters of in-game boob physics? Ha! Japanese game developers AC Gateway and Gadgetsoft seem to have invested a lot of energy into perfecting boob physics.
In new PSP title Masquerade Maid Guy: Bouncing Battle Royale, the devs used what they're calling the Super Tayunizm Engine — basically, a boob-bounce-making game engine. There are tech demos after the jump in both 2D and 3D. Enlightening.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink