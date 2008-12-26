This One-Year Child Is Game Character Genius (Watch!)

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Here baby Melodie shows off her very extensive knowledge of game characters. So amazing. So cute.

The adowable girl is reader Landon's niece. Landon and his brother are life long gamers, and his brother made some flash cards of famous game characters. He showed them to his daughter over the course of about three days, and the darling child was able to memorize them all and dazzle us all. Bravo!

*applause*

