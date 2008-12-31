This Was The First Zelda-Free Year In a Decade

Feeling left out by Nintendo's mad dash for cash, but can't quite work out why? How about this: 2008 will be the first year in a decade that a new Zelda game wasn't released.
Amazing, no? Yet it's true, as evidenced by this handy chart thrown together by the team at TGR:
1998 - Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
1999 - No releases
2000 - Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
2001 - Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
2002 - Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (GBA) and Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures
2003 - Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time/Master Quest
2004 - Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures
2005 - Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
2006 - Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
2007 - Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass and Link's Crossbow Training
Actually, now that you can see it all there...you can blame Nintendo all you want, but remember: Capcom were picking up a lot of the slack during most of that ten year period with their handheld games, a slack they're no longer picking up.
