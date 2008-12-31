The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

This Was The First Zelda-Free Year In a Decade

Feeling left out by Nintendo's mad dash for cash, but can't quite work out why? How about this: 2008 will be the first year in a decade that a new Zelda game wasn't released.

Amazing, no? Yet it's true, as evidenced by this handy chart thrown together by the team at TGR:

1998 - Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
1999 - No releases
2000 - Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
2001 - Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
2002 - Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (GBA) and Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures
2003 - Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time/Master Quest
2004 - Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures
2005 - Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
2006 - Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
2007 - Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass and Link's Crossbow Training

Actually, now that you can see it all there...you can blame Nintendo all you want, but remember: Capcom were picking up a lot of the slack during most of that ten year period with their handheld games, a slack they're no longer picking up.

No Zelda This Year for First Time This Decade [TGR]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles