Three White Knight Chronicles Trailers

White Knight Chronicles may not be the saviour PS3 RPG fans have been waiting for. Oh well! Let's put that aside for now, and instead watch these three clips, including the game's intro sequence.


That one's the intro, with some gameplay and character customisation ones below.

And hey, even if it's not the best thing since Sliced Bread Chronicles, it's a Level 5 game. Least that means it'll look interesting.

