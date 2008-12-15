The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Throw Up The Horns For This Brutal Legend Trailer

Surprisingly flat performance by Jack Black aside, this trailer should do little to stop metal/Double Fine fans from exciting themselves into an early grave. Can't get enough of that Doouubbbllee Fiiinneeee!!!! intro.

Comments

  • The Gunslinger Guest

    DOUBLE FIIIINNNEE!!! Oh man I lol'd at that. I bet they got Jack Black to yell that, sounds like his voice.

    This game looks epic. I mean, I read you rescue a bunch of slaves forced to work in mines filled with car and motorcycle parts, you ride around on a giant fire-breathing daemon dog, fighting giant lampreys and massive chrome spiders! This game is a metalhead's dream, and I'm really excited that Jack Black is on board.

    Plus the game itself looks hilarious and FUN, something we need more of in this age of 'teh hardcorez' gaming.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles