Surprisingly flat performance by Jack Black aside, this trailer should do little to stop metal/Double Fine fans from exciting themselves into an early grave. Can't get enough of that Doouubbbllee Fiiinneeee!!!! intro.
Throw Up The Horns For This Brutal Legend Trailer
DOUBLE FIIIINNNEE!!! Oh man I lol'd at that. I bet they got Jack Black to yell that, sounds like his voice.
This game looks epic. I mean, I read you rescue a bunch of slaves forced to work in mines filled with car and motorcycle parts, you ride around on a giant fire-breathing daemon dog, fighting giant lampreys and massive chrome spiders! This game is a metalhead's dream, and I'm really excited that Jack Black is on board.
Plus the game itself looks hilarious and FUN, something we need more of in this age of 'teh hardcorez' gaming.