Tim Schafer Caught Wearing A Brutal Legend Shirt

We haven't done a Kotaku Stalku in ages. That makes us think, hey, we should do one! Good thing reader Jaime sent us this picture and note:

Tonight was the release party for Rogue Leaders: The Story of LucasArts at Chronicle Books headquarters in San Francisco. I met THE Tim Schafer while standing in the lobby. No news to report, I'm afraid. He was there, I shook his hand, and I made a complete arse of myself.

He's a very nice guy, by the way, and as you can see in the photo, Brutal Legend lives!

Good to know, good to know. Looking forward to Schafer's Brual Legend.

