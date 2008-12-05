Tim Schafer Caught Wearing A Brutal Legend Shirt

We haven't done a Kotaku Stalku in ages. That makes us think, hey, we should do one! Good thing reader Jaime sent us this picture and note:
Tonight was the release party for Rogue Leaders: The Story of LucasArts at Chronicle Books headquarters in San Francisco. I met THE Tim Schafer while standing in the lobby. No news to report, I'm afraid. He was there, I shook his hand, and I made a complete arse of myself.
He's a very nice guy, by the way, and as you can see in the photo, Brutal Legend lives!
Good to know, good to know. Looking forward to Schafer's Brual Legend.
