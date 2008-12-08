TIME Take A Stab At 2008's Ten Best Games

It's the end of the year. Know what that means? Time for lists! End of year lists! And know who loves lists more than anyone else? TIME magazine. Those guys are crazy for lists.

So crazy they've attempted to list 2008's ten best games. And by "they", we really mean "Lev Grossman". And Lev...you did OK, son.

The ten games Grossman selected were:

1. Grand Theft Auto IV

2. Braid

3. LittleBigPlanet

4. Rock Band 2

5. Gears of War 2

6. Dead Space

7. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

8. Hunted Forever

9. Fieldrunners

10. Spore

Yup, that's Braid at #2. Curious about some of the others? Hunted Forever you actually know about. Fieldrunners is for the iPhone. And yup, that's Braid at #2.

Top 10 Video Games [TIME]