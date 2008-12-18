The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Top-Sellers? Bah, Let's Look At The 10 Most 'Engaging' Games

It's easy to track the biggest-selling games. You can track them with sales numbers. But how do you track the most-engaging games? That's harder. But Networked Insights reckon they've got the answer.

The research firm believe that tracking a game's success via sales numbers is baloney. People like advertisers want to know how many people are playing (and talking about) their games, not how many people are buying them.

So they started tracking message boards, social networking sites and user content sites like YouTube to see which games were the most engaging, then compared that to the October NPD list of best-sellers.

The results are, as you'd expect, not the same.

LittleBigPlanet, for example, is much higher on NI's charts than it was on NPD's, courtesy of its heavy emphasis on community and user-generated content. GTAIV is back near the top too, courtesy of its multiplayer and, we guess, the fact it's still a talking point over six months after release.

Interesting, no?

Measuring the Social Report #3: Video Games [Networked Insights]

Comments

  • Jackablade Guest

    The problem with this system is that it doesn't take into account the perspective of the comments. A big part of the recent discussions on GTA4 is the raging about the botched PC port. Let's not even get started on the whole Fallout 3 thing.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles