Tourette's Guy as The Tank

Cuss a lot when you play Left 4 Dead? Has EvilDaedalus got the mod for you. The brains behind some splendid TF2 machinima replaced The Tank's screams with Tourette's Guy's ravings (language NSFW).

See (and hear) for yourself. "Where's my pants?" Kinda funny. But when Tank's lit on fire, it goes downhill in a hurry. I'm disappointed he couldn't find a use for "That's not Mickey Mouse, that's just tit dirt!"

Tourette's Guy Tank [FPS Banana, thanks reader Kenny J.]