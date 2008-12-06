Trine Casting A Lovely Spell On PSN

Nobilis and Frozenbyte proudly announce Trine, a beautiful new fantasy action game coming to the PC and PlayStation Network next year.

Trine is essentially a 2D platformer that allows the player to create and destroy objects in order to solve puzzles and defeat challenges as they battle to save their kingdom from evil. You'll be able to play as an object-creating wizard, swift and agile thief, and a destructive warrior, swapping characters on the fly to fit the situation. Need a ramp? Use the wizard to create one. Barrier in your way? The warrior can bash right through it.

The game looks to be an absolutely gorgeous mix of 3D graphics and 2D gameplay. Hit the jump for a few more screens, along with a video of the game in action. Definitely a title to watch.





Nobilis and Frozenbyte announce Trine on the PlayStation® Network and PC.

Lyon, France, the 5th of December 2008 - Immediate release. Nobilis and Frozenbyte are proud to announce that the fantasy action game "Trine™" (PlayStation® Network and PC) will be released in Q2 2009.

Trine™ is a fantasy action game where the player can create and use physics-based objects to beat hazardous puzzles and threatening enemies. Set in a world of great castles and strange machinery, three heroes are bound to a mysterious device called the Trine in a quest to save the kingdom from evil...

The gameplay is based on fully interactive physics - each character's different ability helps the player battle an army of un-dead and defeat hazardous contraptions. The player can at any time freely choose whoever is best suited for the upcoming challenge or puzzle: The Wizard is able to summon objects to help solve puzzles and create new ways to overcome obstacles, the Thief uses her agility and dead-on accuracy to swiftly surprise the monsters, and the Warrior unleashes mayhem and physical destruction wherever he goes.

"This is the first game we publish on the PlayStation® Network and we are thrilled to work with Frozenbyte on this very exciting game project!" declares Arnaud Blacher, CEO of Nobilis Group.

"Trine™ is a true testament to Frozenbyte's new strategy focusing on original IP. We can't wait to have the game released on the PlayStation® Network and PC," said Lauri Hyvarinen, CEO of Frozenbyte, and he continued: "Nobilis has been a great partner to us all these years and we look forward to combining our efforts even more closely to make a great game!"

Official website: http://trine-thegame.com/