TV Ad Sakura Is Way Younger Than In-Game Sakura

That's female Japanese "talent" Hikari Takada. She's doing the ads for SFIV. "It's was my first TV commercial shoot, and it was tough, but also fun. I really hope everyone enjoys the ad."

If you think she looks like she's 12, that's because she actually is 12 — making her four years younger than the game's 16-year-old Sakura. Click through the gallery below, which includes a pic with producer Yoshinori Ono. Now there's someone who doesn't look 12.

カプコン、「ストリートファイターIV」CM収録現場を公開 [Game Watch]