TV Ad Sakura Is Way Younger Than In-Game Sakura

That's female Japanese "talent" Hikari Takada. She's doing the ads for SFIV. "It's was my first TV commercial shoot, and it was tough, but also fun. I really hope everyone enjoys the ad."
If you think she looks like she's 12, that's because she actually is 12 — making her four years younger than the game's 16-year-old Sakura. Click through the gallery below, which includes a pic with producer Yoshinori Ono. Now there's someone who doesn't look 12.
カプコン、「ストリートファイターIV」CM収録現場を公開 [Game Watch]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink