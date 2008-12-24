Twenty Of The Best Indie And Overlooked Games of 2008

It's that time of the year again. That's right, time for making Best Of lists. But what about the best overlooked game titles?

Game site Offworld has a list of its 20 best indie and overlooked titles. Games like World of Goo and Newtonica make the cut, joining game press favs like PixelJunk Eden and Patapon. Check it out — there are embedded YouTube clips if you're not into this reading thing.

