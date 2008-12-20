Ubisoft Brings Broken Sword: Shadow Of The Templars To The Wii

The classic adventure game Broken Sword: Shadow Of The Templars gets new life as Ubisoft announces a special Director's Cut edition of the game coming next year to the Nintendo DS and Wii.

Created by Charles Cecil of Revolution Games, Shadow of the Templars (Circle of Blood in the states) follows the story of George Stobbart and French journalist Nicole Collard as they unravel a mystery surrounding the ancient Knights Templar. The game was originally release for PC in 1996, while a GBA remake came out in 2002. The Director's Cut version of the game boasts a new narrative that tightens the games' ties to its sequels, new puzzles to take advantage of the Wii and DS control schemes, and facial expressions drawn by Dave Gibbons of Watchmen fame.

As a big fan of the adventure genre and the Broken Sword series in particular, I cannot wait to get my hands on it. Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars - The Director's Cut is due out in March for the Wii and DS.



UBISOFT SIGNS DEAL TO PUBLISH THE DIRECTOR'S CUT VERSION OF BROKEN SWORD - SHADOW OF THE TEMPLARS



Genre-defining Adventure Game that Introduced Gamers to the Mysteries of the Knights Templars Makes its Debut on Wii(TM) and Nintendo DS(TM) Systems with a Special Edition

SAN FRANCISCO - DECEMBER 18, 2008 - Today Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, announced a publishing agreement to release the special edition of Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars on Wii(TM) and Nintendo DS(TM) systems.

"Ubisoft works with the very best development talent in the world," said Alain Corre, Ubisoft EMEA Executive Director. "We jumped at the opportunity to work with Charles Cecil and Revolution to publish a game of the highest pedigree so perfectly suited for the Nintendo audience."

Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars - The Director's Cut builds on the original, boasting a new and explosive narrative interwoven with the first story. New puzzles have been added for Nintendo DS and Wii that specifically utilise Nintendo's unique control methods. The game also features stunning animated facial expressions drawn by Dave Gibbons, the artistic genius behind the comic book and upcoming movie, Watchmen.

"These new platforms and their innovative controls enabled us to translate and enrich the point-and-click gaming experience in a way that no other console allowed before," said Charles Cecil, founder of Revolution Software and designer of the Broken Sword series. "Through Dave's animated faces, the game's characters are portrayed as empathetic and emotional - driving the narrative in a way that has never been done before in an adventure game. The Director's Cut has allowed me to deliver my true vision for the series."

Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars - The Director's Cut starts with the player in control of charming Parisian photo-journalist Nicole Collard, who witnesses the brutal and horrifying murder of one of Paris's richest and most influential statesmen. During her investigations, which feature exclusive new locations, Nico meets amiable American George Stobbart, who has been unwittingly caught up in the sinister and bloody theft of an ancient manuscript. Together, they are drawn into a terrifying conspiracy rooted in a long-forgotten medieval legend.

Expanding on the original classic storyline, The Director's Cut features tight scripting and an intense atmosphere from the explosive opening sequence to the gripping finale, where the full threat of the conspiracy is revealed.

Adds Charles Cecil, "The Director's Cut features elements that enhance the original puzzles and storyline, which helps explain what happened prior to the start of the original game, and how it ties to later games in the series."

Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars - The Director's Cut is scheduled for release on Wii and Nintendo DS in March 2009.