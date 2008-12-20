Ubisoft Pits Brains Against Bullets In CellFactor: Psychokinetic Wars

Ubisoft has just announced CellFactor: The Psychokenetic Wars, a futuristic first-person shooter coming to Xbox Live Arcade and the PlayStation Network that pits big guns against mental powers.

Developed by Immersion Games, CellFactor puts players in the middle of the battle of humanity versus technology, with players fighting it out using weapons, telekinetic superpowers, or a combination of both. Powers include straight-up telekineses, flying, teleporting, energy shields,and super-speed, meaning that you'll probably want a little bit of both on your side if you intend on not being ripped apart by superhuman freaks.

Along with 4 multiplayer modes, CellFactor will also feature a robust single-player campaign, with 30 solo challenges spread across three characters. Players will be able to level up, adding perks and new customisation options to their characters as they grow.

I don't know...it sounds an awful lot like Shadowrun to me, and we all know how that turned out. Hopefully CellFactor fares better when it is released early next year.

UBISOFT ANNOUNCES CELLFACTOR®: PSYCHOKINETIC WARS

Dynamic First-Person Shooter Coming to Xbox LIVE® Arcade for Xbox 360® and PlayStation®Network in Early 2009

SAN FRANCISCO - December 19, 2008 - Today Ubisoft announced it will be releasing CellFactor®: Psychokinetic Wars on Xbox LIVE® Arcade for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PlayStation®Network from premier developer Immersion Games. CellFactor: Psychokinetic Wars is a fast-paced first-person multiplayer shooter that puts players in the centre of the battle of technology vs. humanity. Complete with next-gen graphics and robust gameplay, CellFactor: Psychokinetic Wars allows players to wage war by using their choice of gunfire and/or telekinetic superpowers. Players can use telekinetic energy to rip objects from the surrounding environment and hurl them at enemies or draw on their powers to create a bullet-proof energy shield that protects against gunfire. Flying, teleporting and accelerated speed abilities give players countless ways to fight the good fight with plenty of intense combat action.

CellFactor: Psychokinetic Wars will be available on Xbox LIVE Arcade for Xbox 360 and PlayStation Network and is rated "T" for Teen.

About CellFactor: Psychokinetic Wars

CellFactor: Psychokinetic Wars combines both single-player and multiplayer components into one action-packed downloadable title. The game includes four multiplayer modes supporting up to sixteen players (Death Match, Capture the Flag, Team Death Match and Assault) and features a deep single-player campaign with 30 solo challenges, ten for each of the three characters. As your score increases, you gain access to added perks such as faster stamina regeneration, increased fire power and enhanced teleporting as well as unlockable customisation options for your character. And with support for Xbox Achievement Points and PlayStation Trophies, CellFactor®: Psychokinetic Wars is destined to be one of the top games released on Xbox LIVE Arcade for Xbox 360 and PlayStation Network.

© 2008 Timeline Interactive and Immersion Games. All Rights Reserved. Published and distributed by Ubisoft Entertainment under licence from Timeline Interactive and Immersion Games. CellFactor is a trademark of Timeline Interactive and Immersion Games and is used under licence. Ubisoft, Ubi.com, and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries. Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox LIVE, and the Xbox logos are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies and are used under licence from Microsoft. "PlayStation", "PLAYSTATION" and "PS" Family logo are registered trademarks of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. The PLAYSTATION Network Logo is a service mark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. Online access requires broadband Internet service and a wireless access point or LAN. Certain limitations apply to Wi-Fi connectivity. User is responsible for Internet service fees.