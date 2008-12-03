Udon's New Chun-Li Comic Gets Thighs Just Right

Udon Entertainment more than makes up for Kristin Kreuk's lack of thigh meat with their newly announced comic book miniseries Street Fighter Legends: Chun-Li.

Kicking off in January, SFL: Chun-Li will explore our favourite female fighter's earliest assignments with the Hong King police department, where she is partnered with a young woman named Po-Lin who has her own reasons for hating Shadaloo. The series will also offer some insight into the life of Chun-Li's father, Dorai, as well as Dan's dad, Go Hibiki. The press release also suggests that some Shadaloo bosses might make an appearance, and judging by the preview page filled with images of M. Bison, they could be right.

Hit the jump for more details, and hit the gallery that shows the horrible, horrible things Chun-Li's mighty, meaty thighs do to a police uniform.

Toronto, ON - Dec 2, 2008 - Having appeared in dozens of video games, and landing her own live action feature film next year, Chun-Li is undeniably among the most recognisable and popular girls of gaming. Beginning in January 2009 UDON will explore the roots of this high-kicking martial artist in Street Fighter® Legends: Chun-Li, a 4-issue miniseries by the Street Fighter Legends: Sakura team of Ken Siu-Chong and Omar Dogan.

The series focuses on a younger Chun-Li and one of her earliest assignments for the Hong Kong police. Along for the ride will be her partner Po-lin, a young woman who has a very personal score to settle with the terrorist Shadaloo organisation. Expect this pair of lovely ladies to get into car chases, shoot outs, and plenty of fisticuffs as they fight their way to the truth about Shadaloo's latest scheme.

But the cast isn't made up exclusively of sexy female law officers! Fans will also get their first real looks at the lives of rarely-explored characters like Dorai, (Chun-Li's father and fellow police officer) and Go Hibiki (the surprisingly competent father of everyone's favourite walking joke, Dan). And, as always when dealing with Shadaloo, some well known boss characters will likely turn up to cause trouble!

Street Fighter Legends Chun #1 goes on sale January 2009, featuring covers by Omar Dogan and Kevin Lau. For more updates stay tuned to capcomcomics.com.