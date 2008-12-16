Uncharted 2 Screens Leaked, Also Very Pretty

If last night's video taste of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves just wasn't enough to sate your appetite for Nathan Drake and half-tucked henleys, newly (and prematurely?) released screens of the PlayStation 3 game should satisfy.

Twenty brand spanking new shots and pieces of concept art from Dutch gaming site XGN show off how much more varied the sequel to Uncharted: Drake's Fortune will eventually look and that, yes, Nathan Drake will get a sensible jacket to wear during the game's chillier moments.

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves [XGN via NeoGAF]