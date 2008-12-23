UT3 vs Halo: You Just Got Served!

<
Oh shit, son! You betta bring it! Characters from Halo and UT3 'bout to throw down, not with guns, but with moves. Shit just got real serious.
One important note about this video:
Made in the Unreal engine. It's also part of OneSharedVision, a machinima community effort to help make videos in honour of Child's Play.
That's nice!
(Thanks, Zachariah)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink