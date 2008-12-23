UT3 vs Halo: You Just Got Served!

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Oh shit, son! You betta bring it! Characters from Halo and UT3 'bout to throw down, not with guns, but with moves. Shit just got real serious.

One important note about this video:

Made in the Unreal engine. It's also part of OneSharedVision, a machinima community effort to help make videos in honour of Child's Play.

That's nice!

(Thanks, Zachariah)

