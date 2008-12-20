Uwe Boll's Contra: Even Better Than The Real Thing

Prepare to be Contra'd, because this trailer for Uwe Boll's Contra packs so much Contra into one minute and fifty-three seconds that you'll think you're at a Contra convention. Don't worry, it's a joke!
And a damn good one too. So good, I'm amazed and embarrassed that it took me this long to see it. This brilliantly D-quality take on Konami's classic everyway-scrolling shooter was an original production created by Black20 and IGN, not by Mr. Boll himself. And I totally slept on it. Sincere apologies.
Now get Contra'd!
Thanks, Fran and Scott!
Uwe Boll's Contra [Black 20]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink