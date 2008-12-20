Uwe Boll's Contra: Even Better Than The Real Thing

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Prepare to be Contra'd, because this trailer for Uwe Boll's Contra packs so much Contra into one minute and fifty-three seconds that you'll think you're at a Contra convention. Don't worry, it's a joke!

And a damn good one too. So good, I'm amazed and embarrassed that it took me this long to see it. This brilliantly D-quality take on Konami's classic everyway-scrolling shooter was an original production created by Black20 and IGN, not by Mr. Boll himself. And I totally slept on it. Sincere apologies.

Now get Contra'd!

Thanks, Fran and Scott!

Uwe Boll's Contra [Black 20]

