The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Vanguard Testing The Waters With Fishing

Sony Online Entertainment's Vanguard: Saga of Heroes is finally on the road becoming a real massively-multiplayer online RPG as fishing makes an appearance on the game's test servers.

Every true MMORPG needs fishing. This is a fact that cannot be disputed without me sticking my fingers in my ears and shouting, "I can't hear you , lalalala!" While Vanguard has long been fishless, now test servers have been updated with the skill, which utilizes a rather bizarre system for snagging seafaring snacks. Once a fish is caught on your lure, you have to use your arrow keys to mimic its movements. Success drains the fish's health, while failure regains it. Once the fish is defeated, you automatically reel it in. This isn't just fishing folks - it's Fish Fish Revolution. You could totally hook up a dance pad for this to make it more interesting.

Along with fishing comes various less-important improvements, like new class / race combinations, Galleons, Enchantments, and much more. Hit the link for full details on the upcoming changes.

Update Coming to Test [Vanguard Forums via Massively]
image

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles