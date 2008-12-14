VGA Giving Away Thousands of Downloadable Games

Spike TV's running a promo for tomorrow's Video Game Awards, giving away 7,000 downloads of four A-list indie titles on XBLA, PSN, WiiWare and Steam. The promo requires you to submit an email address.

Since this promo is being sponsored by Mountain Dew, you can expect that they want to market some stuff to you in exchange for the promise of free loot. But 7,000 winners are decent odds. So if you want Braid (XBLA), PixelJunk Eden (PSN), World of Goo (WiiWare) or AudioSurf (Steam) for free, give it a shot. The giveaway is running through 9 pm U.S. Eastern time tomorrow.

The submission form contains an opt-out for marketing messaging. I'd like to know if anyone who opts out actually wins. I'm not saying that's the case, but you know, if an advertiser's paying to give something away, it's probably bad karma at minimum if you're not even gonna listen to the ad pitch. Then again, Pepsico are big boys, I'm sure their feelings wouldn't be too hurt.

Dew the Download [Spike TV]