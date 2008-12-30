Video Game Addict Is A Real, Sad Case

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Straight from the TV show of the same name, this intervention is from an episode earlier this year. And is sad, sad viewing. Oh, except for the Shinobi part. That part, totally understandable.

[via NeoGAF]

Comments

  • Khan Guest

    If this was posted for the shinobi comment then yeah, we can all understand the emotional outburst finally getting to that stage!

    The rest of it is a waste of costly Australian bandwidth..

    0
  • Eo Nomine Guest

    Is it just me, or is this guy in really good physical shape for someone "addicted" to video games? In those shots with his shirt off, he actually looked pretty good...

    0
  • nick Guest

    So it's a joke right? To me it comes across as a really dry satire.

    0

