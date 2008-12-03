Video Game To Sponsor Pro Football Team

Games companies sponsoring sporting teams is nothing new. Sega (Arsenal), Nintendo (Fiorentina) and Microsoft (Seattle Sounders) have all tried their hand at it. But a game sponsoring a football team, that's new.
Reason we bring this up is that Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer 2009 will be taking centre stage on Italian Serie A club Lazio's jersey for their game next week (and that game only) against Inter Milan. Just in time for the Christmas shopping rush.
It's a smart move on the part of Konami. FIFA has beaten Pro Evo at both the sales register and the reviews circuit for the first time since, oh, ever, so the more exposure the series gets in front of die-hard football nuts, the better.
PES 2009 e S.S. Lazio dal calcio virtuale a quello reale
Siglato l'accordo tra S.S. Lazio e Digital Bros S.p.A., distributore esclusivo per l'Italia del videogioco PES 2009, per la sponsorizzazione della partita Lazio-Inter del 6 dicembre p.v..
PES 2009, il videogioco di calcio edito da Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH, si conferma "il più amato d'Italia", attestandosi al vertice delle classifiche di vendita italiana ed internazionale.
Continuando la tradizione, infatti, anche quest'anno PES surclassa il successo delle edizioni precedenti registrando, ad un mese dal lancio, oltre 675.000 copie vendute solo nel nostro Paese.
Grazie alla partnership con S.S. Lazio, oggi, PES 2009, raggiunge un nuovo record: è il primo videogame ad essere main sponsor di una squadra di calcio per una partita di Campionato di Serie A, passando così dai campi virtuali a quelli reali.
In occasione della 15° giornata di campionato, infatti, i biancocelesti indosseranno una maglia speciale - un vero "pezzo unico" - che riprodurrà il marchio di PES 2009.
Per Digital Bros e PES 2009, la collaborazione con la S.S. Lazio, rappresenta una scelta importante che apre un nuovo orizzonte sul mondo del calcio i cui dettagli verranno spiegati nel corso di una speciale conferenza stampa congiunta, che si terrà venerdì 5 dicembre alle ore 12.00 presso la sede della società sportiva a Formello (Roma), via Santa Cornelia, 1000.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink