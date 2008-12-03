Video Game To Sponsor Pro Football Team

Games companies sponsoring sporting teams is nothing new. Sega (Arsenal), Nintendo (Fiorentina) and Microsoft (Seattle Sounders) have all tried their hand at it. But a game sponsoring a football team, that's new.

Reason we bring this up is that Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer 2009 will be taking centre stage on Italian Serie A club Lazio's jersey for their game next week (and that game only) against Inter Milan. Just in time for the Christmas shopping rush.

It's a smart move on the part of Konami. FIFA has beaten Pro Evo at both the sales register and the reviews circuit for the first time since, oh, ever, so the more exposure the series gets in front of die-hard football nuts, the better.