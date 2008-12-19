Video Game Voice Actor Released From Hospital, Returns Home

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Michael Rudder, voice actor for video games such as Prince of Persia and Splinter Cell, was finally released from an Indian hospital yesterday after being shot during a terrorist attack in Mumbai last month.

Rudder was greeted by friends and family in his hometown of Montreal as he arrived at the Pierre Trudeau International Airport. Though still in a wheelchair, Rudder said he received a "great gift" from his experience, speaking to all the love and support he got from fans everywhere while hospitalized.

"I'm going to get a sign that says 'World's luckiest guy,'" a beaming Rudder said.

Rudder was shot three times, once in the stomach, arm and leg, and survived the attack by playing dead while laying in a pool a blood before escaping.

Rudder provided voice work for the games Far Cry Instincts, Prince of Persia: Warrior Within, Splinter Cell, Jagged Alliance 2, and Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games.

Montreal actor wounded in Mumbai attacks returns home (CBC)

