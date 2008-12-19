Video Game Voice Actor Released From Hospital, Returns Home

Michael Rudder, voice actor for video games such as Prince of Persia and Splinter Cell, was finally released from an Indian hospital yesterday after being shot during a terrorist attack in Mumbai last month.
Rudder was greeted by friends and family in his hometown of Montreal as he arrived at the Pierre Trudeau International Airport. Though still in a wheelchair, Rudder said he received a "great gift" from his experience, speaking to all the love and support he got from fans everywhere while hospitalized.
"I'm going to get a sign that says 'World's luckiest guy,'" a beaming Rudder said.
Rudder was shot three times, once in the stomach, arm and leg, and survived the attack by playing dead while laying in a pool a blood before escaping.
Rudder provided voice work for the games Far Cry Instincts, Prince of Persia: Warrior Within, Splinter Cell, Jagged Alliance 2, and Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink