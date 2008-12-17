Voldo Is One Smooth Criminal

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

He may be a raspy-breathing, pie server-wielding, bondage harness-wearing freak of nature, but Soulcalibur's resident underworld assassin Voldo knows how to get his groove on.

Fansite Soul Singapore sends us this video of not one but two Voldos decked out in their finest Michael Jackson attire as they ask that eternal question, "Annie are you okay?" It's apparently part of a tradition of Voldo dance clips dating back to the original Soulcalibur release, which both frightens and delights me, all at once. Hit the link for the history of Voldo dances.

You've been hit by.. been struck by.. VOLDO! [Soul Singapore]

