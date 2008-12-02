Hot on the heels of news both Altair and the original Prince from Sands of Time would be turning up in Prince of Persia comes these screens. Showing a suit for the ladies. Seems that when you complete the game, you get access to a Jade costume for PoP's sidekick, Elika. Jade being, of course, the heroin of Beyond Good & Evil. Always wondered what she'd look like without freaky alien lipstick all over her face! Jade from Beyond Good & Evil skin unlocked by completing Prince of Persia [Destructoid]
Waiter, There's Some Beyond Good & Evil In My Prince Of Persia
