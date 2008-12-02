Waiter, There's Some Beyond Good & Evil In My Prince Of Persia

Hot on the heels of news both Altair and the original Prince from Sands of Time would be turning up in Prince of Persia comes these screens. Showing a suit for the ladies. Seems that when you complete the game, you get access to a Jade costume for PoP's sidekick, Elika. Jade being, of course, the heroin of Beyond Good & Evil. Always wondered what she'd look like without freaky alien lipstick all over her face! Jade from Beyond Good & Evil skin unlocked by completing Prince of Persia [Destructoid]