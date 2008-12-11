Warhammer Online Erects Statues Of Great Players

When asked how he would like to be remembered after his death, comedian Emo Phillips replied "Just by a small family gathering, once a year.. on Emo Phillips Day."

Trophies, points and Unlockable Achievements are all well and good, but if you have really made an impression in a game world, wouldn't it be nice to have some proper recognition? What's a Chaos Warrior gotta do to get some respect around here?

Warhammer Online aims to address this issue by erecting statues of highly-ranked players on each of its shard world servers. It may not be as permanent as actual stone, but it should last until the next client upgrade at least - which is immortality of a sort.

WAR Adding Statues to Immortalise Players [Wired]