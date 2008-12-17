Warning: Edge Picks Its Top Thirty From 2008

You already know about Edge's top three games of 2008 (LittleBigPlanet, Fable II, Grand Theft Auto IV) but what about its top thirty? The venerable games mag does right by list-obsessives with its extended list.

The rest of Edge's "Games of the Year" ventures bravely beyond the United Kingdom, giving Braid, Gears of War 2 and No More Heroes top ten kudos, but some of the exclusions and placement will likely cause fanboy rashes and tummy upset. I mean, that game I liked as the twenty-seventh best game of the year? Surely you jest, Edge! And why has game this ranked higher than game that?!

And don't even get me started on that overrated piece of trash that I didn't happen to care for!

If this sounds like an activity in which you'd like to partake, ready your angry reply and see what Edge thought were 2008's best and brightest.

