The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Warning: Edge Picks Its Top Thirty From 2008

You already know about Edge's top three games of 2008 (LittleBigPlanet, Fable II, Grand Theft Auto IV) but what about its top thirty? The venerable games mag does right by list-obsessives with its extended list.

The rest of Edge's "Games of the Year" ventures bravely beyond the United Kingdom, giving Braid, Gears of War 2 and No More Heroes top ten kudos, but some of the exclusions and placement will likely cause fanboy rashes and tummy upset. I mean, that game I liked as the twenty-seventh best game of the year? Surely you jest, Edge! And why has game this ranked higher than game that?!

And don't even get me started on that overrated piece of trash that I didn't happen to care for!

If this sounds like an activity in which you'd like to partake, ready your angry reply and see what Edge thought were 2008's best and brightest.

Edge's Top 30 of 2008 [Edge Online]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles