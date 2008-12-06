Watch Lumines Supernova Be All LittleBigPlanet-y

Word broke last night that the PlayStation 3 version of Lumines was getting some cross-promotional help from Media Molecule's LittleBigPlanet. Today Q Entertainment released video of the LittleBigPlanet-themed skin in action.

While Q Entertainment still won't date the game more accurately than "Winter 2008/2009," the press release says we can expect to play it "this month." It also confirms that Lumines Supernova will support Trophies — a different story from what we heard at Tokyo Game Show. The addition is more than welcome.