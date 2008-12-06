Watch Lumines Supernova Be All LittleBigPlanet-y

Word broke last night that the PlayStation 3 version of Lumines was getting some cross-promotional help from Media Molecule's LittleBigPlanet. Today Q Entertainment released video of the LittleBigPlanet-themed skin in action.
While Q Entertainment still won't date the game more accurately than "Winter 2008/2009," the press release says we can expect to play it "this month." It also confirms that Lumines Supernova will support Trophies — a different story from what we heard at Tokyo Game Show. The addition is more than welcome.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink