The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Watch The Japan-Only Ninja Blade Demo

Japan was gifted with a demo of From Software's upcoming Xbox 360 game Ninja Blade on Monday, and the guys at Inside Digital Foundry were nice enough to play through it for our enjoyment.

Upon first glancing at the video I was hard pressed to notice much of a difference between this and Ninja Gaiden, but extended viewing reveals the game's more colorful side. By colorful I am of course referring to the four colours of Xbox 360 controller buttons, which appear on the screen with disturbing regularity during the 9 minute demo, indicating possibly too-frequent Quicktime events. They're lovely when used sparingly, but too many and you might as well be playing Dragon's Lair for Dummies.

Then the gigantic spider arrived, I peed myself, and ran away. Check out the full video below while I go clean up.

Ninja Blade Demo: Playthrough & Analysis [Inside Digital Foundry]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles