Watch The Japan-Only Ninja Blade Demo

Japan was gifted with a demo of From Software's upcoming Xbox 360 game Ninja Blade on Monday, and the guys at Inside Digital Foundry were nice enough to play through it for our enjoyment.

Upon first glancing at the video I was hard pressed to notice much of a difference between this and Ninja Gaiden, but extended viewing reveals the game's more colorful side. By colorful I am of course referring to the four colours of Xbox 360 controller buttons, which appear on the screen with disturbing regularity during the 9 minute demo, indicating possibly too-frequent Quicktime events. They're lovely when used sparingly, but too many and you might as well be playing Dragon's Lair for Dummies.

Then the gigantic spider arrived, I peed myself, and ran away. Check out the full video below while I go clean up.

Ninja Blade Demo: Playthrough & Analysis [Inside Digital Foundry]