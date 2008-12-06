Watch Uwe Boll: The Movie Right Now

German filmmaker Fabian Hübner picks the brain of Uwe Boll for over 50 minutes in Visiting Uwe. If you've ever wanted to learn more about the man behind the movies, well, now's your chance.

Visiting Uwe: The Uwe Boll Homestory goes behind the embarrassing megalomaniacal Boll quotes for a look at how the director of The House of the Dead, Blood Rayne and Postal lives, loves and plays with his dogs. Fortunately, it's free to watch online, if you don't feel like shelling out a penny for the DVD.

It's clear that Boll cares passionately about movies and admires some of the industry's greatest directors. What's not quite clear is how he learned nothing from any of them.

