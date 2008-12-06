The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Watch Uwe Boll: The Movie Right Now

German filmmaker Fabian Hübner picks the brain of Uwe Boll for over 50 minutes in Visiting Uwe. If you've ever wanted to learn more about the man behind the movies, well, now's your chance.

Visiting Uwe: The Uwe Boll Homestory goes behind the embarrassing megalomaniacal Boll quotes for a look at how the director of The House of the Dead, Blood Rayne and Postal lives, loves and plays with his dogs. Fortunately, it's free to watch online, if you don't feel like shelling out a penny for the DVD.

It's clear that Boll cares passionately about movies and admires some of the industry's greatest directors. What's not quite clear is how he learned nothing from any of them.

Visiting Uwe [via Twitch]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles