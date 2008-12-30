The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

'We Are Sorry About The Lots of Boobs Set'

Pure postal embarrassment. Members of erotic game maker AKABEi SOFT2's fan club who ordered a set of boob-shaped mousepads got a surprised in the mailbox.

The brown box the ¥15,000 (US$166) set of boob mousepads were packaged in was hardly discreet: The outside read, "Oppai ga ippai set" or "Lots of boobs set" in English. Just the kind of thing discerning customers would want the postal workers or, better yet, their family to see. AKABEi SOFT2 has issued an apology:

We are very sorry for any trouble or problems caused to our customers who used the mail order service and are truly embarrassed by what has happened. The entire company would like to apologise to all our customers.

We kindly ask for your forgiveness.

This calls for a "Lots of apologises set." But don't write that on the box!

ファンクラブ通販ご利用の方へお知らせ [AKABEi SOFT2 via 痛いニュース]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles