We Can Only Hope 2009 Brings Us These Sackboys

Looks like LittleBigPlanet fansite LittleBigPlanetoid got a copy of Photoshop for Christmas, because they've been busy dreaming up, then drawing up, a wish list for celebrity gaming sackboys for the new year.
Some appear feasible (Dante), some appear possible (Vader), some appear impossible (Master Chief). All, however, are adorable. Oh, and before you start bitching about Joey or Sex & the City, remember: LittleBigPlanet has large spikes and dangerous falls.
Top 20 LittleBigPlanet Level Kit Predictions: 5-1 [LittleBigPlanetoid]
