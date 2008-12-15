Weird Artistic Timewaster: The Majesty of Colours

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Majesty of Colors is weird, lovely little game by Gregory Weir that's been making the rounds as of late. There are five different endings, and your (in)action throughout determines the outcome.

It's a pretty melancholy day today, and The Majesty of Colors just hit me in the right spot.

The Majesty of Colors [Kongregate via auntie pixelante]

