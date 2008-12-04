What Are The Most Downloaded iPhone Games?

We joke about the iPhone being the Best Portable Device For Games™ but it has had quite a good year, games-wise. Apple has just released the top download charts for iTunes games.

Of course, what these charts don't tell us how many people are still playing the games they downloaded. The App Store can be a seductive realm of digital temptation - especially if you have trouble adding up multiples of .99 in your head - and 'most downloaded' certainly doesn't mean 'best game'.

That said, there is a pleasing correlation with these lists and what is generally accepted as the definitive iPhone games guide (*cough*).

Top 10 Paid Games

1. Texas Hold'em

2. Moto Chaser

3. Crash Bandicoot: Nitro Kart 3d

4. Super Monkey Ball

5. Cro-Mag Rally

6. Enigmo

7. Air Hockey

8. Bejeweled 2

9. Flick Bowling

10. Line Rider iRide

Top 10 Free Games

1. Tap Tap Revenge

2. Labrynth Lite Edition

3. Sol Free Solitaire

4. iBowl

5. Pac-Man Lite

6. Touch Hockey:FS5

7. Cannon Challenge

8. Audi A4 Driving Challenge

9. Sudoku

10. reMovemh

