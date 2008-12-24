What Percentage of Some Japanese People Own Blu-ray Playing Devices (Game Machines Included!)

Remember that format war? Good fun. Blu-ray battling it out with HD DVD. Sony pinning its hopes and dreams for dominance on the PS3, while Microsoft released an HD DVD player for its console.
Now that the dust has settled and the reality has washed over me and you, let's see how this format war has turned out with an totally unscientific poll. In late November, members of the goo Research monitor group were asked about Blu-ray and HD DVD in an online questionnaire. A little over half of those polled were male and ages ranged from teens to over 60 years old. Let's look at the data:
Which of the following movie recording and playback devices do you have? (Sample size = 1,081, multiple answer)
VHS video recorder: 68.0 percent
DVD player (including games machines): 66.4 percent
Hard disk and DVD recorder/player: 36.0 percent
Hard disk only recorder/player: 12.3 percent
Blu-ray recorder/player (including games machines): 6.3 percent
HD DVD recorder/player (including games machines): 3.4 percent
None of the above: 4.4 percent
Don't know: 0.8 percent
FASCINATING. Not surprising that DVD playing game machines are so prevalent. We would've thought that Blu-ray would be doing a little better though... But hey, Sony probably thought the same thing. We're not alone.
