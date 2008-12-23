What Ratchet Could Have Looked Like In 'Future' And Other Neat Things

Look, I know that selling you on video game development post mortems is a tricky thing, so I'm attempting to wow you with "What If?" concept artwork from Ratchet & Clank Future. But read on!
John Fiorito, chief operating officer at Insomniac Games, wrote about the trials, tribulations and successes the developer experienced during the production of Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction, its second PlayStation 3 game. For example, Fiorito pulls back the curtain on Insomniac's trailer for Ratchet & Clank Future, known as "Metropolis," writing that it was built "frame by frame" in the Resistance: Fall of Man engine, essentially a "target render."
On top of that, Fiorito provides exciting data for you to crunch on, including that Ratchet & Clank Future comprised 980,184 lines of code and used up a terabyte of hard drive space over at Insomniac HQ.
Believe it or not, there are challenges developing two games concurrently on non-finalised, new-gen hardware. Read all about it at Gamasutra.
Postmortem: Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction [Gamasutra]
