White Knight Chronicles Gets Manga Preview

The official Japanese website for Level-5's PlayStation 3 RPG White Knight Chronicles has updated with a manga ebook prequel set 10,000 years before the events in the game.

Unfortunately the manga, titled "White Knight Chronicles Episode 0: Dogma War Chronicle", is completely in Japanese, one of the many languages I have yet to master, so I must go by what the folks at the Anime News Network have to say about it. It apparently tells the story of another White Knight from long ago, living in an era fraught with war and chaos. The story was overseen by Takashi Ikeda, with Yūko Satō performing art duties.

I cordially invite any of our Japanese-speaking readers to tell us what the hell is going on in our comments section.



Japanese White Knight Chronicles Site - Click "Special" [Sony via Anime News Network - Thanks Tim!]