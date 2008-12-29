White Knight Chronicles Sells 130,000 In Debut

While we won't get the official figures until later this week, the early word is that Level 5's PS3 exclusive White Knight Chronicles has sold 130,000 copies in its first day.

The game went on sale Christmas Day in Japan.

Granted, this isn't terrible for a PS3 title in Japan (or Xbox 360 title, for that matter), it is lower than probably Sony and Level 5 expected.

Reviews for the game has been so-so — check out Tim's reading of the Famitsu review here.

To put the game in proper perspective, here are the PS3's biggest sellers in Japan to date:

1. Metal Gear Solid 4 476,000 copies

2. Devil May Cry 4 212,000 copies

3. Ryu Ga Gotoku KENZAN! 178,000 copies

4. Shin Sangoku Musou 5 176,000 copies

5. Hot Shots Golf 5 176,000 copies

6. Pro Evo 2009 175,000 copies

7. Gundam Musou 171,000 copies

8. Gundam Musou 2 162,000 copies

9. Pro Evo 2008 145,000 copies

10. White Knight Chronicles 131,000 copies

11. Grand Theft Auto IV 122,000 copies

The official sales figures will be released later this week.

