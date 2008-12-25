Who's Konami Suing Now?

Pentavision! Who's that? Why, the Korean developer of the DJ Max and DJ Max Portable series of rhythm games, of course! At issue was that Pentavision made a music game without Konami's permission.

To be fair, Konami's actually claiming patent infringement and intellectual property rights infringement, or as close to it as we can gather. Konami of Korea issued a statement about the lawsuit earlier today, so we're trusting Google Translate to guide us through Korean legalese.

Konami looks to have filed the lawsuit in the Seoul Central District Court yesterday, seeking damages and to prohibit Pentavision from selling offending products.

Konami filed suit against Harmonix, MTV and Viacom earlier this year over patents it alleges were violated by Rock Band.

We've contacted Konami for comment and will update when we hear more.

음악 시뮬레이션 게임 "DJ MAX 시리즈"에 대한 특허침해소송 제기의 건 [Konami Korea - thanks, Riyu!]