Wii, DS Software Dominates Japanese Charts

This week's Media Create sales chart has a Nintendo flavored frosting, with the first ten games on the list for either the Wii or Nintendo DS. And only two of them are new games.
Taking the top spot is Taiko no Tatsujin Wii the follow up to Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken for the Nintendo DS — which, almost coincidentally, returns to the charts at #30. Konmi's Penguin no Mondai represents the only other debut to chart in the top ten.
Tatsunoko vs. Capcom didn't perform as well, landing at #16, falling behind the Gamecube-to-Wii remake Donkey Kong Jungle Beat. That's gotta sting.
01. Taiko no Tatsujin Wii (Wii) - 106,000 / NEW
02. Animal Crossing: City Folk (Wii) - 98,000 / 587,000
03. Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe (DS) - 94,000 / 629,000
04. Wagamama Fashion Girls Mode (DS) - 94,000 / 342,000
05. Penguin no Mondai (DS) - 59,000 / NEW
06. Professor Layton and The Final Time Journey (DS) - 58,000 / 492,000
07. Pokémon Platinum (DS) - 58,000 / 2,066,000
08. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 45,000 / 1,289,000
09. Wii Fit (Wii) - 43,000 / 2,917,000
10. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 34,000 / 1,938,000
11. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2009 (PS3)
12. Dragon Ball Z: Infinite World (PS2)
13. Tamagotchi Kira Kira Omisecchi (DS)
14. Donkey Kong Jungle Beat (Wii)
15. Chrono Trigger DS (DS)
16. Tatsunoko vs. Capcom (Wii)
17. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Spec III (PS3)
18. Tongari Boushi to Mahou no 365 Nichi (DS)
19. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (The Best) (PSP)
20. Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS)
21. Wii Sports (Wii)
22. Musou Orochi: Maou Sairin (PSP)
23. Kenka Banchou 3: Zenkoku Seiha (PSP)
24. Wii Music (Wii)
25. Mobile Suit Gundam: Gundam vs. Gundam (PSP)
26. 428: Fuusa Sareta Shibuya de (Wii)
27. Wii Play (Wii)
28. Mario Kart DS (DS)
29. Inazuma Eleven (DS)
30. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)
