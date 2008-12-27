Wii Helps Amazon Have Best Holiday Sales on Record

The 2008 holiday season was Amazon's best ever, with Nintendo Wii dominating the top sellers in video games and hardware, the online retailer announced today.

On it's peak day, Dec. 15, Amazon received more than 6.3 million items orders worldwide and shipped more than 5.6 million orders. That works out to 72.9 items ordered per second on Dec. 15.

"We are extremely grateful to our customers," said Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.com. "We wish everyone happy holidays and the very best for the coming year."

