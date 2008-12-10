Wii Homebrew Channel Hits The Big v1.00

Many of you have been using the Homebrew Channel for the Wii for a while now. Good for you, it's a useful, useful thing. But did you know it was, technically, in beta?

And now it's, kinda, out of beta. Version 1.00 has been released, and while it's not technically a finished version, it does bring with it a ton of neat features, like Classic Controller support, the ability to detect all four Wii Remotes and support for Guitar Hero peripherals.

The full list of changes/improvements

• meta.xml now handles all ISO-8859-1 characters properly (you can use either UTF-8 or ISO-8859-1 encoding, but UTF-8 is restricted to the ISO subset)

• Wiimote power button support (shutdown)

• Wiimote rumble honors system setting

• Fixed some crash bugs

• Fix meta.xml UNIX style newline regression

• All wiimotes work now, not just the first one (only one can point at a time though)

• Classic Controller support

• Nunchuk support (scroll only, using the stick)

• Guitar Hero 3 guitar support

• Left and right change pages too

• Hit 1 on Wiimote to retry the network connection (like clicking on the network icon or Z on the GC pad)

• Added information to the installer

• Fixed some networking issues with networking disabled (and possibly other bugs)

• Pushed in some text to avoid overscan crop

• Widened video width to match system menu ("black bars" fix)

• B returns from app screen (unless scrolling with B-hold)

• Try to initialize network earlier (slight speedup)

• Retry network initialization a few times

• Fix a networking issue (libogc problem)

• Reload stub now identifies itself (magic number, for future use)

• Support broken HTTP proxies in update check

• Show IOS revision in main menu

• () -> * (Hint: old-school Wiimote support needed what? Try it both ways.)

Provided you know your way around the homebrew setup, go try it out, let us know how it goes.

