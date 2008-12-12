Wii Karaoke Game Will Destroy Japanese Sales Charts

A karaoke game? On the Wii? In Japan? This thing (Hudson's Joysound, for reference) will sell more than a Square Enix hotcake-selling minigame compilation.
