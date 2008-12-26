Wii Lens Cleaners Now Available

Ah. The Wii lens cleaner. Not the most exhilarating of holiday gifts, we know, but what this item lacks in red-blooded appeal it makes up for with raw pragmatism.
Yes, if you enjoy the thick, musky aroma of a good cigar as much as you enjoy a round of the back 9 in Wii Sports Golf, this handy item - previously available in Japan - is now available for sale direct from Nintendo.
It'll clean your Wii, it'll get you back to playing your Wii instead of wondering why all your dual-layered Wii games won't work...in fact, it'll probably be the most useful disc-based Wii product you've bought in months.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink