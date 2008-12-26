Wii Lens Cleaners Now Available

Ah. The Wii lens cleaner. Not the most exhilarating of holiday gifts, we know, but what this item lacks in red-blooded appeal it makes up for with raw pragmatism.

Yes, if you enjoy the thick, musky aroma of a good cigar as much as you enjoy a round of the back 9 in Wii Sports Golf, this handy item - previously available in Japan - is now available for sale direct from Nintendo.

It'll clean your Wii, it'll get you back to playing your Wii instead of wondering why all your dual-layered Wii games won't work...in fact, it'll probably be the most useful disc-based Wii product you've bought in months.

