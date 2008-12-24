The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Wonder What Street Fighter's Ken Tastes Like?

Cherry, apparently. (We always thought raspberry. Ha!) Ken gets canned for a red sports drink, complete with image stamped on can containing energy fuel. Good for him.

Capcom has teamed up with impulse novelty product company Boston America for this cherry-flavoured Street Fighter Dragon Punch Sports Drink. Boston America is the brains behind the Nintendo Power Mints and the Wii Controller Gum. Boston America also put out a cherry flavored Pac-Man energy drink. Repackaging anyone? Say it ain't so, Ken!

street fighter dragon punch energy drink packs a wallop [technabob]

Comments

  • Gurt Guest

    These are most definitely not new - I found cans of these in that Minotaur shop in Melbourne CBD ages ago.

    0
  • santosh Guest

    i want to enjoy with australia not more than it.and only for knowledge

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles