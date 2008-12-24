Wonder What Street Fighter's Ken Tastes Like?

Cherry, apparently. (We always thought raspberry. Ha!) Ken gets canned for a red sports drink, complete with image stamped on can containing energy fuel. Good for him.

Capcom has teamed up with impulse novelty product company Boston America for this cherry-flavoured Street Fighter Dragon Punch Sports Drink. Boston America is the brains behind the Nintendo Power Mints and the Wii Controller Gum. Boston America also put out a cherry flavored Pac-Man energy drink. Repackaging anyone? Say it ain't so, Ken!

street fighter dragon punch energy drink packs a wallop [technabob]