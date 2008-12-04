World Tour December: Pumpkins, Eagles, Nirvana, And Reggae

Activision lays out December's DLC plans for Guitar Hero World Tour, kicking things off with The Smashing Pumpkins and topping off the holiday season with what all the kids want - free Reggae Rock.

December starts off with The Smashing Pumpkins three-song pack, which contains their new single "G.L.O.W.", as well as "1979" and "Everlasting Gaze". Following the natural musical progression, we then slide into December 11th's Nirvana track pack, which adds "You Know You're Right", "Silver", and Negative Creep" to your arsenal. The 18th see things mellowing out significantly with The Eagles track pack, featuring "Frail Grasp On The Big Picture" as well as two classics, "Life In The Fast Lane" and "One Of These Nights". Finally we build to a crashing climax on the 23rd with the free Reggae Rock Track Pack, consisting of Slightly Stoopid's "Jimi", Pepper's "Your Face", and "Sacrifice" from The Expendables.

And here I thought Santa was going to skip my Christmas reggae this year. Thanks Activision! You got the touch!

The Eagles, Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins And Others Set to Rock Guitar Hero® World Tour With Downloadable Content in December



The Smashing Pumpkins' "G.L.O.W," "1979" and "The Everlasting Gaze" Available Tomorrow

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec 03, 2008 - Legendary multi-platinum recording artists The Eagles, Nirvana and The Smashing Pumpkins, all featured in the on-disc set list of Activision Publishing, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: ATVI) Guitar Hero® World Tour, are returning in December with exclusive downloadable content for the game. Additionally, fans will be in for a treat just in time for Christmas with three free Reggae Rock tracks from Pepper, Slightly Stoopid and Expendables.

The Smashing Pumpkins, one of rock's defining and most acclaimed bands who have sold over 30 million albums, return to Guitar Hero World Tour, tomorrow December 4th, with a three-song track pack featuring the recently released single "G.L.O.W.," "1979" and "Everlasting Gaze."

Featuring the stylistic melodies of Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl, the pioneers of alternative rock, Nirvana, make their Guitar Hero® downloadable content debut with the Nirvana Track Pack. Featuring the final single released by the band, "You Know You're Right," along with "Negative Creep," off the band's debut album Bleach, and the smash hit "Sliver," the Nirvana Track Pack will be available for Guitar Hero World Tour on December 11th.

After delivering the timeless rock ballad "Hotel California" to the on-disc set list of Guitar Hero World Tour, The Eagles will thrill the Guitar Hero audience once again on December 18th with three chart topping hits. From the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees' seventh studio album and first in 28 years, Long Road Out of Eden, "Frail Grasp on the Big Picture" is joined by two classic tracks that climbed to the top of the Billboard's Hot 100, "One of These Nights" and "Life in the Fast Lane."

Rounding out the downloadable set list for Guitar Hero World Tour in December are three free Reggae grooves. The Reggae Rock Track Pack is comprised of "Jimi" from Slightly Stoopid, "Your Face" from Pepper and Expendables' "Sacrifice." The free tracks will be available for download on December 23rd.

The Eagles, Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins Track Packs will be available on Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft for 440 Microsoft Points and on the PlayStation®Store for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system for $5.49. The songs in each Track Pack will be released as downloadable singles for Xbox 360 for 160 Microsoft Points, PLAYSTATION 3 system for $1.99 and Nintendo® Wi-Fi Connection for WiiTM for 200 Wii Points. The Free Reggae Rock Track Pack will be available for Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION 3 and as singles for Wii.

Guitar Hero World Tour transforms music gaming by expanding Guitar Hero's signature guitar gameplay into a cooperative band experience that combines the most advanced wireless controllers with new revolutionary online* and offline gameplay modes including Band Career and 8-player "Battle of the Bands," which allows two full bands to compete head-to-head online. The game features a slick newly redesigned guitar controller, drum kit controller and a wired microphone, as well as an innovative Music Studio music creator that lets players compose, record, edit and share their own rock 'n' roll anthems. Music creators are also able to share their recordings with their friends online through GHTunesSM where other gamers can download and play an endless supply of unique creations.

Guitar Hero World Tour is now available for the Xbox 360 video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PLAYSTATION 3 computer entertainment system, the Wii home video game system from Nintendo and the PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system. The game is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB. For more information on Guitar Hero World Tour, please visit worldtour.guitarhero.com.