'Worst Mum In Britain' Gets PS3 in Jail

An apparently infamous British mum, imprisoned for having her daughter kidnapped to claim the reward money, received a PS3 in her cell for being a model prisoner, the Sunday Mirror reports.

Karen Matthews, 33, has been categorized as an enhanced prisoner because of her behaviour at the New Hall Prison in Wakefield, West Yorks, landing not only a loaner PS3, but a DVD player and television in her cell.

Despite the gaming action, it sounds like Matthews isn't the most popular inmate at the prison, at least according to another inmate.