WoW Is Major Cause Of College Dropouts - FCC

People drop out of college for all kinds of reasons - relationships, drugs, joining a band, deciding to follow The Dead around in a camper van.. the list is long and varied.

The main reason, though? World of Warcraft, obviously. At least, that's the opinion of Federal Communications Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate. In a speech to the Practicing Law Institute last week she cited a recent FCC survey,

"You might find it alarming that one of the top reasons for college drop-outs in the U.S. is online gaming addiction - such as World of Warcraft - which is played by 11 million individuals worldwide"

FCC Commissioner Terms WoW a Leading Cause of College Dropouts [Game Politics]

