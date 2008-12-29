The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Wow, Metal Gear Solid 4 Sold Out Today At Some Store

Early Metal Gear Solid 4 reviews might have been too flattering, and the cutscenes might have been too long. But MGS4 is a solid title. And months later, it's selling out today in Akihabara.

Initial sales were strong, and while MGS4 is the biggest selling PS3 title in Japan, it topped off at 600,000 and still hasn't reached a the million copies sold watermark.

But today, yes today, the game is actually sold out at the Akihabara Yodobashi Camera. We're not sure why! But, even though the game hit the bargain bins a couple months after release, here it is: Sold Out.

Akihabara is where all the Japanese otaku go (or, well, used to go) and Yodobashi Camera is an enormous store. So good show MGS4, keep on truckin', we're impressed! Slightly baffled, too.

【PS3】『メタルギアソリッド４』ヨドバシカメラ秋葉原店で品切れ中 [my game news flash]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles