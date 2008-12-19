Writers from The Simpsons, Futurama and Family Guy Working on Machinima Experiment

Writers from 15 televison sitcoms, including The Simpsons, Futurama and Family Guy, have signed on with Machinima.com to 15 original episodic comedy pilots for the online network using video games.

The Machinima Comedy Lab pilots will air on Machinima.Com, but no date was announced for the first pilot.

"Machinima.com lets us put our work in front of an audience that already knows and loves our style of writing and is embracing new forms of digital entertainment," said Bill Oakley, an Emmy-winning writer and past showrunner of The Simpsons. "We get to do what we love the most—write and create fun content while Machinima.com handles all the production, marketing and distribution."

The Machinima Comedy Lab pilots will be created by top Hollywood writers, including:

— Chris Cluess: Mad TV, The Simpsons, Beggars and Choosers, Cheers, SCTV

— Bill Freiberger: Drawn Together, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, The Simpsons

— Eric Horsted: Boondocks, Knights of Prosperity, Futurama, Home Improvement, Coach

— Ken Keeler: Futurama, The Simpsons, Wings, The Naked Truth, The Critic, The Late Show

— Stacie Lipp: King of Queens, Roseanne, Married With Children

— Christina Lynch: Wildfire, The Dead Zone, Unhappily Ever After

— Peggy Nicoll: WordGirl, Daria

— Bill Oakley: Mission Hill, The Simpsons, Futurama

— Max Pross & Tom Gammill: The Simpsons, Seinfeld, Monk, The Critic, Saturday Night Live, The Late Show

— Mike Rowe: Family Guy, Futurama, Comedy Central Roasts, The Jaime Kennedy Experiment

— Loren Segan: Wildfire, The Dead Zone, Spyder Games

— Patric M. Verrone: Futurama, Muppets Tonight!, The Simpsons, The Critic, Pinky and the Brain

— Maiya Williams: Mad TV, The PJs, The Wayans Bros., The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

"This is the future of comedy in new media - a fast and low cost way for writers to create shows that attract an existing audience," said Patric M. Verrone, an Emmy-winning writer and president of WGA West. "We're thrilled to break ground and forge a relationship that empowers independent production and gives writers both creative freedom and financial participation."

"As an emerging entertainment network, we're dedicated to bringing aboard top creative talent," said Allen DeBevoise, Machinima.com chairman and chief executive officer. "Machinima.com provides these writers with a new, evolving medium in which to reach the highly desired 18 to 34 male audience, showcase creativity and develop episodic pilots for multiple platforms."